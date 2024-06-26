Love Island USA cast: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for season 6
Including all those dumped from the villa!
Love Island USA is in full swing with its sixth season and there has been non-stop drama since it began.
There have been plenty of tears, chaotic swimming pool moments (Rob, we're looking at you) and some truly shocking recouplings that could give Josh returning form Casa Amor with Kaz a run for its money.
While the sixth season of the US series is currently unavailable to stream in the UK, there are still ways to keep up to date with the goings on in the villa, including finding out more about the cast!
From snake wrangler to former reality TV show winners, Love Island USA season 6 has it all – and here's everything you need to know about them.
Love Island USA season 6 cast: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for summer 2024
- Miguel Harichi
- Andrea Carmona
- Nicole Jacky
- Olivia 'Liv' Walker
- Hakeem White
- Connor Newsum
- Aaron Evans
- JaNa Craig
- Kaylor Martin
- Kendall Washington
- Kordell Beckham
- Leah Kateb
- Robert 'Rob' Rausch
- Serena Page
- Coye Simmons
- Hannah Smith
Miguel Harichi
Age: 27
Job: Model
Location: Camden, London
Instagram: @miguel_harichi
Fitness model Miguel is the latest bombshell to enter the villa, and he made his entrance a memorable one. The 27-year-old entered the villa during a kissing challenge in which he got the chance to kiss each girl, similarly to Uma's entrance on Love Island UK.
Nicole Jacky
Age: 26
Job: Medical sales
Location: Sacramento, California
Instagram: @nicolejacky
Nicole entered the Love Island USA villa on day six alongside Andrea. She coupled up with Kendall during the first recoupling and they are still in a couple!
However, not everything has been rosy, as Nicole and Kendall were among the vulnerable couples after the public voted to save their favourite Islanders.
Olivia Walker
Age: 22
Job: College student
Location: Sydney, Australia
Instagram: @oliviaa_walker
Olivia Walker hails from Sydney in Australia and entered the villa the day after the show kicked off. She has found herself in a number of couples since entering, including with Rob, Hakeem and Miguel.
Interestingly, Olivia is also an ordained minister!
Connor Newsum
Age: 28
Job: PR specialist
Location: Santa Monica, California
Instagram: @connornewsum
Connor is an avid runner, having taken part in seven marathons and five triathlons! He entered the villa alongside Hakeem on day two and is currently coupled up with Leah.
Aaron Evans
Age: 27
Job: Deckhand
Location: North Devon, England
Instagram: @aaronevans97_
Well, over in the UK we sure know who Aaron is! Winner of The Traitors UK season 1, Aaron has since been working abroad as a deckhand but is now looking for love.
OG Islander Aaron has been coupled up with Kaylor Martin since day one and they are going strong!
JaNa Craig
Age: 27
Job: Day trader
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Instagram: @janacraig_
JaNa is a day trader who lives in Las Vegas, although hails from Hawaii and Japan. At the time of reporting, JaNa is currently one of the single Islanders in the villa.
Kaylor Martin
Age: 22
Job: Graduate
Location: Connellsville, Pennsylvania
Instagram: @kaylor.martin
Kaylor entered the villa on day one and immediately coupled up with Aaron. It seems they are favourites among viewers as the public voted to save her and Aaron from being dumped from the villa.
Kendall Washington
Age: 27
Job: Territory manager
Location: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @kendallwashington
Kendall entered the villa as an OG Islander and after being coupled up with Hannah for the first week in the villa, he is now in a couple with Nicole.
Kordell Beckham
Age: 22
Job: Aircraft fueler and model
Location: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @korde1l
Aaron isn't the only Islander with a famous link, with Kordell being NFL star Odell Beckham Jr's brother.
Kordell entered the villa as an OG Islander and has been coupled up with Serena since day one!
Leah Kateb
Age: 24
Job: College student
Location: Bell Canyon, California
Instagram: @leahkateb
Leah has had quite the journey in the villa after being coupled up with Rob, but after he stood for the opportunity to be stolen by Andrea or Nicole, he was stolen by Andrea, leaving Leah single.
But all is well as Leah is now in a couple with Connor.
Rob Rausch
Age: 25
Job: Snake wrangler
Location: Florence, Alabama
Instagram: @robert_rausch
Many Love Island USA fans may recognise Rob from season 5, in which he entered as a bombshell but was dumped five days later.
Following the dumping of Andrea, Rob is currently one of the single Islanders in the villa.
Serena Page
Age: 24
Job: Media planner
Location: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @serenaapagee
Serena is amongst the original Islanders still in the villa and has been coupled up with Kordell since day one!
Dumped Islanders
Hakeem White
Age: 29
Job: Online fitness and business coach
Location: Miami, Florida
Instagram: @hakeemxwhite
After the public had been voting to save their favourite Islanders, it was revealed Hakeem was vulnerable after not receiving enough votes. But this wasn't all, those who were safe in the villa had to choose who to dump from the villa and Hakeem faced the chopping block.
Hakeem was in a couple with JaNa before being dumped.
Andrea Carmona
Age: 25
Job: Singer-songwriter
Location: Miami, Florida
Instagram: @andreacarmonaa
After just three days in the villa, Andrea was dumped from the villa after Liv, Serena, Kaylor and Leah were forced to decide who should be dumped.
Andrea was in a couple with Rob before being dumped.
Hannah Smith
Age: 26
Job: Bottle server
Location: Concord, North Carolina
Instagram: @hvsxoxo
It's a fate many Islanders face when left single after a recoupling and unfortunately, Hannah experienced just that.
After no one chose to recouple with her, she was dumped from the island.
Coye Simmons
Age: 28
Job: School district unit director
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
Instagram: @simmons__14
Coye only lasted three days in the villa after no one chose to couple up with him, therefore leaving him single and was dumped from the island.
Love Island USA season 1-5 are available to watch on ITVX.
