While the sixth season of the US series is currently unavailable to stream in the UK, there are still ways to keep up to date with the goings on in the villa, including finding out more about the cast!

From snake wrangler to former reality TV show winners, Love Island USA season 6 has it all – and here's everything you need to know about them.

Love Island USA season 6 cast: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for summer 2024

Miguel Harichi

Andrea Carmona

Nicole Jacky

Olivia 'Liv' Walker

Hakeem White

Connor Newsum

Aaron Evans

JaNa Craig

Kaylor Martin

Kendall Washington

Kordell Beckham

Leah Kateb

Robert 'Rob' Rausch

Serena Page

Coye Simmons

Hannah Smith

Miguel Harichi

Miguel Harichi on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Model

Location: Camden, London

Instagram: @miguel_harichi

Fitness model Miguel is the latest bombshell to enter the villa, and he made his entrance a memorable one. The 27-year-old entered the villa during a kissing challenge in which he got the chance to kiss each girl, similarly to Uma's entrance on Love Island UK.

Nicole Jacky

Nicole Jacky on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Medical sales

Location: Sacramento, California

Instagram: @nicolejacky

Nicole entered the Love Island USA villa on day six alongside Andrea. She coupled up with Kendall during the first recoupling and they are still in a couple!

However, not everything has been rosy, as Nicole and Kendall were among the vulnerable couples after the public voted to save their favourite Islanders.

Olivia Walker

Olivia Walker on Love Island USA. Kim Nunneley/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 22

Job: College student

Location: Sydney, Australia

Instagram: @oliviaa_walker

Olivia Walker hails from Sydney in Australia and entered the villa the day after the show kicked off. She has found herself in a number of couples since entering, including with Rob, Hakeem and Miguel.

Interestingly, Olivia is also an ordained minister!

Connor Newsum

Connor Newsum on Love Island USA. Kim Nunneley/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: PR specialist

Location: Santa Monica, California

Instagram: @connornewsum

Connor is an avid runner, having taken part in seven marathons and five triathlons! He entered the villa alongside Hakeem on day two and is currently coupled up with Leah.

Aaron Evans

Aaron Evans on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Deckhand

Location: North Devon, England

Instagram: @aaronevans97_

Well, over in the UK we sure know who Aaron is! Winner of The Traitors UK season 1, Aaron has since been working abroad as a deckhand but is now looking for love.

OG Islander Aaron has been coupled up with Kaylor Martin since day one and they are going strong!

JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig on love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Day trader

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Instagram: @janacraig_

JaNa is a day trader who lives in Las Vegas, although hails from Hawaii and Japan. At the time of reporting, JaNa is currently one of the single Islanders in the villa.

Kaylor Martin

Kaylor Martin on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 22

Job: Graduate

Location: Connellsville, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @kaylor.martin

Kaylor entered the villa on day one and immediately coupled up with Aaron. It seems they are favourites among viewers as the public voted to save her and Aaron from being dumped from the villa.

Kendall Washington

Kendall on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Territory manager

Location: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @kendallwashington

Kendall entered the villa as an OG Islander and after being coupled up with Hannah for the first week in the villa, he is now in a couple with Nicole.

Kordell Beckham

Kordell and Nicole on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 22

Job: Aircraft fueler and model

Location: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @korde1l

Aaron isn't the only Islander with a famous link, with Kordell being NFL star Odell Beckham Jr's brother.

Kordell entered the villa as an OG Islander and has been coupled up with Serena since day one!

Leah Kateb

Leah on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: College student

Location: Bell Canyon, California

Instagram: @leahkateb

Leah has had quite the journey in the villa after being coupled up with Rob, but after he stood for the opportunity to be stolen by Andrea or Nicole, he was stolen by Andrea, leaving Leah single.

But all is well as Leah is now in a couple with Connor.

Rob Rausch

Rob on Love Island USA season 5. Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Snake wrangler

Location: Florence, Alabama

Instagram: @robert_rausch

Many Love Island USA fans may recognise Rob from season 5, in which he entered as a bombshell but was dumped five days later.

Following the dumping of Andrea, Rob is currently one of the single Islanders in the villa.

Serena Page

Serena on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: Media planner

Location: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @serenaapagee

Serena is amongst the original Islanders still in the villa and has been coupled up with Kordell since day one!

Dumped Islanders

Hakeem White

Hakeem on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: Online fitness and business coach

Location: Miami, Florida

Instagram: @hakeemxwhite

After the public had been voting to save their favourite Islanders, it was revealed Hakeem was vulnerable after not receiving enough votes. But this wasn't all, those who were safe in the villa had to choose who to dump from the villa and Hakeem faced the chopping block.

Hakeem was in a couple with JaNa before being dumped.

Andrea Carmona

Andrea Carmona. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Singer-songwriter

Location: Miami, Florida

Instagram: @andreacarmonaa

After just three days in the villa, Andrea was dumped from the villa after Liv, Serena, Kaylor and Leah were forced to decide who should be dumped.

Andrea was in a couple with Rob before being dumped.

Hannah Smith

Hannah on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Bottle server

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Instagram: @hvsxoxo

It's a fate many Islanders face when left single after a recoupling and unfortunately, Hannah experienced just that.

After no one chose to recouple with her, she was dumped from the island.

Coye Simmons

Coye on Love Island USA. Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: School district unit director

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Instagram: @simmons__14

Coye only lasted three days in the villa after no one chose to couple up with him, therefore leaving him single and was dumped from the island.

Love Island USA season 1-5 are available to watch on ITVX.

