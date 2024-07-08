According to The Sun, due to the amount of people currently in the villa, there's set to be another dumping soon after Movie Night. It's this dumping that results in another Islander making the decision to leave with their voted-off partner, which will likely upset Islanders and viewers alike.

When contacted for further information on the matter, ITV gave no comment, but RadioTimes.com understands that the moment will not air in tonight's episode.

Jessy, Uma, Grace and Harriett. ITV

The dramatic events of Movie Night only came to a head when a special Critics' Choice was revealed, resulting in Trey and Ellie getting the boot from the villa after receiving the least amount of votes from the public.

More like this

Movie Night saw revelations and secrets come to light, as Grace and Joey came to verbal blows over Joey's secret kiss with Jessy, while Uma was left reeling after witnessing the antics of Wil in Casa Amor.

Read more:

Well, if one thing's for certain, we know it won't be plain-sailing, but with more episodes still to come, we're sure new bombshells and love triangles alike will all keep us on our toes.

Last night's Movie Night episode attracted 1.5 million viewers across all devices, making it the third biggest audience figure of the series, following the Casa Amor recoupling and launch night episodes.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for tonight's episode, we can expect many to still be coming to terms with what was unveiled on the big screen – as well as a couple of new faces set to take Mimii, Uma and Jessy on a date.

Elsewhere, there's set to be some clarity for some couples, as both Emma and Grace confront their true feelings for their partners, Konnor and Blade, respectively. What will the Islanders' next steps be?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.