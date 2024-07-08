The broadcaster was known for BBC TV shows including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor and Radio 4's Just One Thing podcast, every episode of which explored a single action you could carry out to improve your health.

Honouring the legacy of the hugely successful podcast, 'Just One Thing Day' will see the BBC appeal to audiences and presenters to perform one simple action in memory of Mosley.

It will take place across the day on Friday, with BBC Radio 4's Today set to invite contributions from those who have changed their lives as a result of Michael's tips, while on Woman's Hour Anita Rani will reflect on the impact Michael has had on her own life.

More like this

Elsewhere, Evan Davies will be testing out waking up with a cold shower on PM, while The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics, ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric.

Michael Mosley (BBC, TL) BBC

Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Radio 1 will also honour the ongoing legacy of Just One Thing, as will TV shows Morning Live and The One Show.

Mohit Bakaya, Director of Speech and Controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: "Michael's broadcasting changed people's lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

"So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people's lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

"He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV, so it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of 'Just One Thing Day'. I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do 'Just One Thing' in memory of Michael."

Just One Thing Day will take place across the BBC on Friday 12th July. Box sets of Just One Thing are available in full on BBC Sounds.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.