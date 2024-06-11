The broadcaster was known for BBC TV shows including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast.

He initially studied medicine and was a qualified doctor before transitioning to a media career, and became known for his ability to communicate scientific concepts to a broad audience.

Michael Mosley. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Titled Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain, the documentary will look back at Mosley’s "extraordinary broadcasting career which spanned almost 40 years", according to the official synopsis.

"Fronting series such as Trust Me I’m a Doctor and the hit podcast Just One Thing, Michael used his warm, often funny approach to deliver important, life-changing health messages," it continues.

"He started behind the scenes, as an award-winning Science Journalist and Producer, before becoming a much-loved Presenter. His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation’s health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.

"Michael also shared his own struggles with audiences world-wide; as a chronic insomniac he made programmes about sleep and, ever curious, he would also go to extremes in the pursuit of science, even infecting himself with a tapeworm. Celebrating Michael’s career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many."

Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain will air on Friday 14th July at 8pm on BBC One.

