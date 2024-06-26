They will be joined as Guest Dragons by Emma Grede, the businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and recurring guest on Shark Tank, who will return to the show in a guest capacity following her stint last series.

Wicks said in a statement: "I can't wait to step into the Den as a Guest Dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs. My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible.

"I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential."

More like this

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Emma Grede, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones on Dragon's Den. BBC Studios/Simon Pantling

Meanwhile, Woodall added: "Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life. I'm delighted to join the next series of Dragons' Den as a Guest Dragon, and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table.

"I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey, and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals."

Read more:

Grede said: "I’m so happy to be back in the Den. This show is all about opening up the world of business and providing a platform for emerging entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and support the people and businesses I discovered last time around, and I can't wait to do it all again!"

The trio will be seen alongside regular Dragons Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Sara Davies.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dragon's Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.