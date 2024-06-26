Dragon's Den confirms Joe Wicks and Trinny Woodall as Guest Dragons for new episodes
Emma Grede will also return as a Guest Dragon after her appearance last season.
With Dragon's Den set to return for its 22nd season next year, it has been confirmed that Joe Wicks and Trinny Woodall will be joining the series as Guest Dragons.
Wicks, also known as known as The Body Coach, is known for his work in the health and wellness industry and raising millions for charities, while Woodall is the founder and CEO of global, digital-first beauty brand, Trinny London, who first came to prominence in BBC series What Not to Wear.
They will be joined as Guest Dragons by Emma Grede, the businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and recurring guest on Shark Tank, who will return to the show in a guest capacity following her stint last series.
Wicks said in a statement: "I can't wait to step into the Den as a Guest Dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs. My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible.
"I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential."
Meanwhile, Woodall added: "Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life. I'm delighted to join the next series of Dragons' Den as a Guest Dragon, and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table.
"I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey, and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals."
Grede said: "I’m so happy to be back in the Den. This show is all about opening up the world of business and providing a platform for emerging entrepreneurs who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and support the people and businesses I discovered last time around, and I can't wait to do it all again!"
The trio will be seen alongside regular Dragons Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Sara Davies.
Dragon's Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.
Dragon's Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.