Molly Marsh , who has been coupled up with Mitchel Taylor since the show began on Monday 5th June, admitted her head has been turned by personal trainer Zachariah Noble .

It was another action-packed episode of Love Island last night, as loyalties are already being tested after the introduction of a raunchy challenge.

And brand new bombshell Sammy Root also made his villa debut - choosing three of the girls to take on a date.

Read on to get the lowdown on what happened during episode 4 of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 4 recap

Actress and content creator Molly found herself in a dilemma after a game of Ready, Sex, Go - a task which saw two couples race to be the first to recreate a sex position.

The winning pair were able to read out a dare to be completed by an Islander of their choice - and Molly was tasked with snogging the three Islanders she had the most sexual tension with: Zachariah, Mitchel and Tyrique Hyde.

But the challenge left Mitchel unimpressed, as he exclaimed: “I can taste Zach.”

Things went from bad to worse when Zachariah stirred the pot once more, and chose Molly as the person he'd most like to have a sneaky link with if his current partner wasn't in the villa - and their lengthy kiss led Mitchel to say: “Oi bro, come up for air yeah!”

While Mitchel went on to tell Whitney Adebayo after the game that he only has eyes for Molly, his partner revealed the next day that she is “open” to getting to know Zachariah.

In a conversation with Ruchee Gurung, Molly said: “I'm absolutely gonna speak to Zach more, especially after last night. I am open. I'm so open.”

But things got emotional when she broke down in tears, revealing: “I just can't always get out how I feel.”

Later in the episode, new girl Whitney gave Molly and Jess Harding an English lesson - when she had to explain what ‘territorial’ meant!

When the word came up to describe how some of the women act with their partners in the villas, Jess asked what it meant, as she’s “not good with big words”.

“Ella, she's very territorial over Tyrique and you don't really want to get in that. It's long,” Whitney explained.

But Jess encouraged her to follow her heart, and responded: “It is long, but you're here for yourself and if you feel you have a connection with Tyrique, you need to explore that.”

Finally, new boy Sammy made his arrival as the newest bombshell and took Jess, Molly and Ella Thomas on a series of dates in the hideaway.

When he eventually stepped foot in the main villa, Sammy didn’t hold back when discussing his game plan with the other Islanders - saying that he would be open to stealing the coupled-up girls from their partners.

He said: “When you see what you want and someone else is with her, it's water off a duck's back.”

Sammy's arrival comes just days before the first recoupling of the series - with one Islander set to be dumped if they are left single.

