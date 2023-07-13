Love Island spoilers: Bombshell Ella B makes beeline for Tyrique after dumping
It seems the battle of the Ellas is about to begin.
In a first-look at tonight's Love Island it has been revealed that new bombshell Ella Barnes has her eyes set on one islander - Tyrique.
We've known since Ella B was announced to be joining the show that she and Tyrique had "history" but now in a preview clip fans have seen her talking about Tyrique, saying that they have "chatted", "kissed" and that she "saw him quite recently".
Josh then says: "Poor guy's just f*****g settled down and now you've just come in, he's gonna be like 'agh!'"
Ella B then replies: "Nah, do you know what? I know he's fully closed off with her but they've had a few bumps in the road. But with me it will be an easy ride. Me and him have history and I feel like if there's only one person to turn his head, it will be me. It's just gonna be the battle of the Ellas now."
You can watch the full clip right here:
Ella B's reveal will come after a dumping earlier on, where the couple who got the least votes as being the most compatible will be dumped immediately.
Read more:
- Love Island's Indiyah and Sam comment on Molly Marsh return speculation
- Geordie Shore 'to return for future seasons' amid dramatic scenes
Elsewhere in the episode, the new bombshell will be seen pulling Tyrique for a chat, where she says: "Listen, you know I fancy you and I know we get on. And I know you know we get on and I know you fancy me too… It’s mad, I literally saw you a couple months ago, kissing my face."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
However, will their history be enough to turn his head from Ella Thomas, who has been coupled up with since the very first episode of the season? Only time will tell...
Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 9th July 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.