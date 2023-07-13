Josh then says: "Poor guy's just f*****g settled down and now you've just come in, he's gonna be like 'agh!'"

Ella B then replies: "Nah, do you know what? I know he's fully closed off with her but they've had a few bumps in the road. But with me it will be an easy ride. Me and him have history and I feel like if there's only one person to turn his head, it will be me. It's just gonna be the battle of the Ellas now."

Ella B's reveal will come after a dumping earlier on, where the couple who got the least votes as being the most compatible will be dumped immediately.

Elsewhere in the episode, the new bombshell will be seen pulling Tyrique for a chat, where she says: "Listen, you know I fancy you and I know we get on. And I know you know we get on and I know you fancy me too… It’s mad, I literally saw you a couple months ago, kissing my face."

However, will their history be enough to turn his head from Ella Thomas, who has been coupled up with since the very first episode of the season? Only time will tell...

