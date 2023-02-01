ITV has revealed that tonight's recoupling is set to see "shock new couples" formed while "other connections are lost". But who will Samie be coupled up with and who will be leaving the villa for good?

Tonight's episode of Love Island is set to see plenty more drama, as not only will there be another dumping, but two new bombshells will be joining the group.

Despite these shock turns, the islanders won't have long to get used to being in their new couples, as bombshells Casey and Jordan are set to shake things up.

Casey says: "What I’m bringing to the villa? Blue eyes, a cheeky smile and a lot better chat than the other lads. I’ve definitely got my eyes on a few girls in the villa."

Meanwhile, Jordan adds: "I think the other boys in the villa should be worried about me because everyone’s up for grabs."

And it certainly seems that way. When the girls find out that Casey and Jordan are waiting at the pool to meet them, one girl says she's "taking Jordan", warning the others to stay away, while another says: "Casey and Jordan, they’re going to be fit."

Elsewhere in the episode, it seems Samie may be disappointed with who she gets coupled up with, as one of the islanders says to another: "Samie’s a little bit disappointed, she wanted you."

Meanwhile Shaq and Tanya will be seen having a heart to heart, as Shaq tells her on the terrace: "When I look into your eyes I see a whole future with you, I know that what we have is very special."

Shaq then has something else to say - is he about to take their relationship to a whole new level?

Recently Sam Thompson, host of the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com and defended Tom for having a secret kiss with Ellie. However, he did admit that Tom's "communication is terrible".

He said: "The entertainment value is 10, the communication is a one."

