What time is Love Island: The Reunion on TV?

The Love Island reunion show will bring together the series' winners with the rest of the contestants, airing on Sunday 5th August at 9pm on ITV2.

Is the Love Island reunion show in Majorca?

No, by this time the Islanders will all have jetted home to British shores. So instead of taking place under the Spanish sun, the live reunion special will be filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

How can I get tickets for Love Island: The Reunion?

A limited number of tickets are available for a live studio audience. See Applause Store for more details. You must be aged 18 or over to attend.

Which contestants will appear on the Love Island reunion show?

All of them! And that includes all of your favourites – from Jack and Dani to loyal Georgia and courageous Laura. The one-off special will be hosted by Caroline Flack who will bring some potentially awkward islanders face-to-face one final time...

Love Island: the Reunion airs Sunday 5th August at 9pm on ITV2