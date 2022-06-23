In a first look at tonight's episode, Jay is set to admit to Ekin-Su , who he's currently coupled up with, that he also wants to get to know Paige - an admission that Ekin-Su at first says she's "shocked" by, but appears to receive well.

Love Island is continuing to deliver some serious drama, with a revelation from Jay now set to cause fractures amongst the group.

When chatting with Ekin-Su at the fire pit, Jay says: "Obviously, you’ve probably sensed that I’ve been a bit off today and yesterday and it’s just because I want to be honest with my feelings.

"And I feel like because I moved so fast with you I didn’t get the chance to explore getting to know one islander in particular here, which is Paige. I wanted to tell you first because I respect you and I owe you the respect."

Jay then tells Jacques that he wants to get to know Paige, as the two are currently coupled up, saying: "I don’t want anything to get between us and I’m telling you man-to-man. I want to get to know Paige on a better level."

Jacques appears to tell Jay to crack on, which later upsets Paige, as she explains that she's left questioning whether he's "pushing it that hard because [he's] not feeling the same way?"

Meanwhile Ekin-Su pulls Jay for another chat at the fire pit, now telling him that "I take everything back that I said here. I was calm, collected and it just hit me now what you have done. You knew at the recoupling to stay safe that I would pick you. You could have got to know Paige from day dot."

She continues: "Why would you open up to me? Saying all these cute things like ‘my head wouldn’t turn'."

She then storms off, but Jacques jumps in and takes her to task, saying that Jay has "coupled up with you and he's found out what you are in two days mate, a f*****g headache".

Jacques continues: "He's getting to know people, why can't people get to know each other?"

All this drama is set to take place in tonight's episode while new Bombshell Charlie also goes dating with Ekin-Su and Tasha.

New episodes of Love Island 2022 air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every night, except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.