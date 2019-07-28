Some might call that behaviour foolish – but he was probably hoping the Football Factory star would do a Danny Dyer and turn down a visit to the Love Island villa. No such luck. Tamer Hassan joins Belle's mum, Karen, for a trip to Mallorca during the series' penultimate episode and meets his daughter's other half for the first time.

Anton tells him, “We’ve got a few words to have," but Belle’s dad quickly shuts him down, replying: “We’ll have ‘the’ chat later.”

Speaking about their rocky relationship, the actor adds: "You’ve had a few frosty moments. But you’ve done alright.”

Elsewhere, Curtis's Strictly Come Dancing brother AJ may have stayed at home, but his parents have made the trip and are big fans of Maura: "She’s lovely. I think you just gel because she’s got fire!” says his mum, before his dad tells her: "I like your explosive ways".

Whereas Maura's mum stays more neutral in her assessment of Curtis: "He’s nice. I’m trusting your judgement. And I know you’re not a bad judge of character. If you’re happy, then I am happy.”

Perhaps that advice he gave Jordan is still fresh in her memory...?

Some relatives came into the villa bearing gifts, with Anton's mum handing over his razor to Belle, while Greg's mother presented Amber with a shamrock.

“She said ‘I’ve got you this little lucky Irish shamrock for being so lovely to my son’ I love that!” said the delighted islander, whose mum told her she'd handled her various ups and downs in the villa (ahem, Michael) "like a boss".

India's mum was clearly impressed by Ovie, telling him he's "much better looking in real life!” before her sister Ruby added that if her sibling "drew her perfect boyfriend, it would definitely be you.”

But that was nothing on the flirting taking place during Molly-Mae's reunion, with her mum marvelling at boyfriend Tommy's physique –“Oh my God, look at those shoulders!” – and joking, "I want him."

All of the islanders took selfies with their relatives before they departed the villa but their joy is short-lived as one final couple is dumped before Monday's final. Will it be Maura and Curtis, Ovie and India or Belle and Anton? Tune in to ITV2 on Sunday at 9pm to find out.