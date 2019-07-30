The final was also the most watched programme in its time slot across all UK channels on the night, with the biggest share (64%) of the coveted 16-34 audience, at 1.8million.

The series ran across eight action-packed weeks, with a total of 42 episodes, and averaged 5.7 million viewers — a year on year increase of 600k viewers.

In a shock turn of events, Monday night saw underdogs Amber and Greg beat the bookies' favourites, Tommy and Molly-Mae, who had been together the longest out of the four final couples.

More like this

Maura, who finished fourth with Curtis, was this year's most complained about islander, despite being a fan favourite.

Advertisement

Some 709 complaints were filed to Ofcom about a scene in which she tried to kiss Tommy. A total of 3094 were made across the entire series, which was down on the last year's series which attracted over 4000.