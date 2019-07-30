Love Island breaks records as most watched ever
Over three million viewers tuned in live to watch Amber and Greg take the 2019 Love Island crown
Monday night's Love Island final has broken records to become the show's most watched final in its history – and the most watched episode of this series.
Some 3.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Amber and Greg crowned this year's champions live on TV, with a further 400k viewers streaming on Non-TV devices.
The final was also the most watched programme in its time slot across all UK channels on the night, with the biggest share (64%) of the coveted 16-34 audience, at 1.8million.
The series ran across eight action-packed weeks, with a total of 42 episodes, and averaged 5.7 million viewers — a year on year increase of 600k viewers.
In a shock turn of events, Monday night saw underdogs Amber and Greg beat the bookies' favourites, Tommy and Molly-Mae, who had been together the longest out of the four final couples.
Maura, who finished fourth with Curtis, was this year's most complained about islander, despite being a fan favourite.
Some 709 complaints were filed to Ofcom about a scene in which she tried to kiss Tommy. A total of 3094 were made across the entire series, which was down on the last year's series which attracted over 4000.