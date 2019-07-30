These are the best memes from the Love Island final
From a shock victory to tears and even a spot of poetry, Monday night's Love Island final was full of meme-able moments
This year's Love Island has come to an end following eight intense weeks of tears, fall-outs, betrayal, love triangles (and even love squares...) and epic group salmon dives.
After such an eventful series, it was only fitting that there was one last shock twist; new couple Greg and Amber beat the bookies' favourite, Tommy and Molly-Mae, to the 50k, following an eventful night of samba dancing, tears — and even some poetry...
Check out all the best memes from the Love Island final below...
- Where is Love Island filmed and where is the villa
- How to get cast on Love Island – according to former islanders
As the islanders prepared for their final day night in the villa, some viewers were particularly impressed by how Ovie and Greg scrubbed up for the Love Island Summer Ball — and by Greg's poem...
As presenter Caroline Flack prepared to announce the final winners, some fans were preoccupied with one viewer's theory that the Love Island champion couple always stand on the same side of Flack...
More like this
But Amber and Greg bucked that trend, beating bookies' favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae — to an ecstatic Twitter response...
Some viewers were feeling doubly smug following Amber's turbulent journey inside the villa, after she was ditched by Michael following Casa Amour (only for him to try — and fail — to couple up with her again when Greg was on the scene)...
Of course, some people were more shocked than others by the series' outcome, and many eagle-eyed viewers spotted that fellow contestant Maura seemed more than a little surprised...
...while some viewers imagined how Molly-Mae might be feeling inside after being edged out by a brand-new couple.
Greg had only been in the villa for 12 days — but most of Twitter agreed that it couldn't have happened to a nicer fella.
As the sun sets on the islanders' Love Island journey, it looks like there'll be plenty of fans to welcome them home...