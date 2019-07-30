However, that theory was well and truly debunked this year when Greg and Amber, who were standing on Flack's right, were crowned the winners of this year's Love Island over the bookies' favourites, Molly-Mae and Tommy - the only official couple who had been together the longest.

The winning couple were the bookies' second favourite, lagging behind Tommy and Molly-Mae. But, the shock win was a reflection of a RadioTimes.com poll ahead of Monday night's final, which saw 59 per cent of respondents back Amber and Greg for the win.

Amber has been on the greatest journey inside the villa, after Michael returned with Joanna following Casa Amor — only to tell her that he was still interested in her following Greg’s arrival.

Greg's 'declaration of love', which he turned into a poem dedicated to Amber, also impressed fans last night, which may have swung the public in the couple's favour during the last voting period.

