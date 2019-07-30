The 28-year-old ring girl was at the centre of 709 complaints to Ofcom, after fans accused her of sexually harassing fellow Islander Tommy Fury by repeatedly trying to kiss him in scenes that aired on 14th June.

This scene made up 22.9% of this year's complaints, after the broadcasting regulator confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the fifth series received a total of 3094 complaints.

Ofcom has since closed its investigation into the scene, and said the episode did not breach “generally accepted standards.”

“While we recognise that many viewers disapproved of a contestant's behaviour in this episode, we took into account the context in which it occurred, including the nature of Maura and Tommy's relationship, before and after," a spokeswoman said.

More like this

Lucie Donlan’s treatment by the other Islanders and her partner Joe Garratt on 16th June received 700 complaints, while Ofcom reported 288 complaints about Anna Vakili and Amber Gill's behaviour towards Danny Williams and Arabella Chi after that vicious recoupling. The regulator has since said no further investigation is necessary on either matter.

Michael Griffiths himself received 312 complaints, with the Casa Amor recoupling broadcast on 3rd July receiving 143 complaints after viewers took issue with him choosing Joanna Chimonides over former partner Amber.

A further 169 complaints were made on 15th July when Michael snapped at Amber and told her to “sit down” before he admitted he no longer had feelings for her.

Amber and partner Greg O'Shea were crowned the 2019 champions and chose to split the £50,000 prize money.

This has not been the most complained about series of Love Island ever, with the 2018 edition of the show inviting over 4000 complaints to Ofcom.

A scene which saw a distraught Dani Dyer in tears when partner Jack Fincham met his ex Ellie Jones in Casa Amor received over 2,500 complaints alone.

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV 2 in early 2020