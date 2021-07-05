Love Island fans uncover Chuggs’ Made in Chelsea cameo from 2019

If you’re wondering where you may have seen Love Island star Chuggs Wallis before, then it’s possible you could be a long-time watcher of E4’s Made in Chelsea.

The bucket hat salesman, who arrived in the villa last week alongside bricklayer Liam Reardon, actually made his TV debut in an episode of Made in Chelsea back in 2019.

Chuggs – whose real name is Oliver George Lee Wallis – was spotted by an eagle-eyed viewer in a speed dating segment on the E4 reality show, wearing a blue shirt and a sticker labelled with his well known nickname.

So Chuggs was on Made In Chelsea speed dating in 2019! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aYdPOG6hh2 — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) July 4, 2021

While seemingly a perfect fit for the long-running reality show, Chuggs’ time on Made in Chelsea was short-lived as the Surrey-based business owner never appeared on the show again.

The 23-year-old is currently one of 13 Love Island contestants currently in the villa, having joined the show on Day Four – however, last night’s episode ended with him and Northumberland’s Brad McClelland up for elimination.

After spending 24 hours trying to impress new islander Rachel Finni, both boys’ future in the villa will be decided in tonight’s episode, with Rachel picking the contestant she would like to couple up with and therefore save from elimination.

Love Island is on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.