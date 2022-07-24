Love Island's Davide plans surprise for Ekin-Su as dumping approaches

Islanders will spend the day going head-to-head in a villa sports day, with Gemma leading the red team and Paige leading the blue team in events including the egg and spoon race, three-legged race and tug of war.

Tonight's episode of Love Island sees Davide prepare a romantic surprise for Ekin-Su ahead of a shock dumping that will send the remaining contestants reeling.

But when they settle down for the evening, its time for some rest and relaxation, with Davide hoping to woo Ekin-Su with a homemade Italian tiramisu.

Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini fire pit, but she's initially hesitant, laughing as she says: “Oh no, not the fire pit.”

"Why not? It’s our place," he responds, later adding: "I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss."

In order to stage the surprise, he enlists help from Dami, who brings the dessert over as Davide says, “I prepared something nice: an Italian tiramisu.”

But is there an ulterior motive to Davide's act of kindness? Tune in to find out.

Elsewhere in the villa, Andrew and Tasha appear to get serious as they discuss the prospect of marriage, specifically when they would consider tying the knot.

Andrew and Tasha talk marriage on Love Island ITV

Andrew insists it would be at least four years from now, but Tasha begs to differ: "I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that… If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so."

The episode will come to an end as the Islanders are summoned to the fire pit for a dumping ceremony, with the eliminated couple decided by the result of a public vote.

Three are announced to be in danger of leaving the competition, standing before their fellow Islanders as a dramatic text comes in – the contents of which will be revealed tonight.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

