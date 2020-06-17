Meet Love Island: Australia host Sophie Monk

If you spend your days counting down the hours till the next instalment of Love Island: Australia, you’ll already know Sophie Monk, the Aussie TV personality who hosts the series.

But what series has she presented before? And what else is she known for Down Under?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie…

Sophie was actually born in London, but her family moved to Australia when she was two. Her first showbiz job was working as a Marilyn Monroe impersonator for a Warner Brothers tourist attraction, but she got her big break on the Australian version of Popstars (you remember, the British series gave us Hear’Say). Sophie and her fellow winners were put into four-piece girl group, Bardot, and their debut single and album both went in at number one.

After a couple of successful years together, the group split up and Sophie went solo.

In 2005 she moved to LA to focus on her acting career. Sophie had small roles in films and TV shows, but got unlucky after a series of missed opportunities – she reportedly filmed five pilots that were destined for greatness but didn’t quite work out.

Sophie has been much more successful as a TV personality, winning The Celebrity Apprentice and joining the judging panel for Australia’s Got Talent alongside Kelly Osbourne. In 2017 she looked for love on Celebrity Bachelorette. She stayed with the winner, Stu Laundy, for a few months but the couple then split. However she recently confirmed that she is in love again with someone new, Joshua Gross and said: “I want to be with him forever”.

Sophie told RadioTimes.com that she took the Love Island job without seeing a single episode of the UK version, she just thought the idea was so brilliant. She also told us the appeal of the show was the escapism of watching young people fall in love.

You can follow Sophie on Instagram: @sophiemonk and Twitter: @sophiemonk.

Love Island: Australia airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.