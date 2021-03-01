How to watch Love Island: Australia season two

Get ready to see a new batch of singletons coupling up Down Under, as Love Island: Australia is returning to ITV2 for series two.

Advertisement

This time round the Love Island cast will be heading to a stunning new villa in Fiji, where they’ll get to know one another and have a chance at finding love.

Sophie Monk will be back to host, while Eoghan McDermott will reprise his role as the show’s voiceover giving viewers the lowdown of each day in the villa.

So, when does it start? How can viewers watch it? And what can we expect from series two?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Australia series two, kicking off on ITV2 this March.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

How to watch Love Island: Australia season 2

Fans will be delighted to hear that series two – which was filmed in 2019 – is coming to ITV2.

The first episode will kick off on Monday, March 1st at 9pm, with the series airing daily on the network.

Episodes will also be made available to watch on the ITV Hub.

We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new month!

Who are the cast on Love Island: Australia season 2?

ITV

Many bombshells enter the villa over the course of season 2, but the series starts off with the following contestants:

Vanessa, 24, Businesswoman from Sydney

Cartier, 19, Lifeguard from Sydney

Jessie, 23, Waitress from Hobart

Matthew, 24, Wrestler and model from Melbourne

Gerard, 23, Personal Trainer from Perth

Maurice, 27, Business owner from Sydney

Sam, 28, International DJ from Melbourne

Cassie, 26, Executive Assistant from Sydney

Cynthia, 23, Model from Brisbane

Adam, 27, Plasterer from Gold Coast

Eoghan, 23, Real estate agent from Gold Coast

Where was Love Island: Australia season 2 filmed?

Unlike the first series which was filmed in Mallorca, the 2019 show was filmed in Fiji. The producers changed the location as it’s closer to Australia which allowed for more twist and for new islanders to arrive on the island quicker.

Who won Love Island: Australia season 1?

The first series was won by Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp.

Unfortunately things didn’t last, as just three weeks after filming ended it was revealed Grant actually had a girlfriend and only went on the show for self promotion – yikes.

You can read more on whether the Love Island: Australia are still together, here.

Does Love Island: Australia season 2 have a Casa Amor?

Love Island is known for its twists and turns in the form of bombshells, votes and on some occasions, surprise returns of dumped islanders.

One of the biggest twists is the UK version’s Casa Amor which sees the boys and girls split for several days and made to live with six new boys and girls.

Series one of Love Island: Australia didn’t have many twists due to the location, which made it difficult for contestants to be flown in from Australia which is 18 hours away.

However, with a new location, series two made this possible and introduced “Bomb Squad” – a similar format to Casa Amor which involved five new girls joining the villa at once.

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia season 2 starts on ITV2 on Monday, 1st March at 9pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.