Meet the cast of Love Island: Australia season 2

While it’s been over a year since a new series of Love Island graced our screens, reality fans can still get their much-needed dose of dating drama with Love Island Australia season two, which is making its UK debut tonight.

Arriving on ITV2, Love Island’s Australian cousin is back for series two, with 11 singles entering the show’s Fiji villa with the hope of finding romance and winning the cash prize of $50,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants of Love Island Australia season two.

Love Island Australia series 2 contestants

Series two kicks off with five girls entering the villa, including Sydney-based lifeguard Cartier, 23-year-old model Cynthia, Hobart-based waitress Jessie, 24-year-old business woman Vanessa and 27-year-old executive assistant Cassie.

They’re soon joined by the line-up of six boys: Perth personal trainer Gerard, 27-year-old plasterer Adam, Melbourne model Matt, 28-year-old DJ Sam, Sydney-based media executive Maurice and 24-year-old estate agent Eoghan.

Cartier

ITV

Age: 19

Job: Lifeguard

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Sydney-based lifeguard Cartier is one of the first islanders to enter the villa and she’s looking for “a family man” who’s a real sweetheart but someone who is also “sexy and rugged”.

A born-again Christian, faith is very important to Cartier and she wants her future partner to respect her beliefs and to meet her “church friends”.

Cynthia

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Model

Location: Brisbane, Queensland

Brisbane-based model Cynthia signed up for Love Island after finding difficulty in meeting men who “actually want to settle down and have a relationship”.

She’s after someone kind, with a “quiet confidence about them” and is looking forward to taking a break from her phone when she enters the villa.

Jessie

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Waitress

Location: Hobart, Tasmania

Hobart-based waitress Jessie describes herself as an outgoing personality, adding: “I would say I do come across as ditzy, I do speak too fast something for my brain to comprehend what I’m saying.”

The 23-year-old is looking for someone to spend time with and grow with, but betrayal is a deal breaker. “I really don’t like people who go behind my back. If you don’t like me, just tell me, we can talk through it.”

Vanessa

ITV

Age: 24

Job: Business woman

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Sydney-based business woman Vanessa joined Love Island after going through a break-up and deciding to get back out there. “I’ve never considered something like this before but I’m really excited.”

She wants to find a man who is “driven” and a gym-goer with a similar lifestyle to hers, but says that lies – “even little white lies” – are totally off-putting for her.

Cassie

ITV

Age: 27

Job: Executive assistant

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

London-born islander Cassie moved to Sydney six years ago and signed up for Love Island to meet someone she can “settle down” with.

She’s looking for someone confident, “who is really sure of themselves” and their morals, but also wants someone silly and “100 per cent themselves”.

Gerard

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Personal trailer

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Perth personal trainer Gerard trains people with disabilities and helps to coach the CBC Fremantle (a Catholic college football team), but has entered the Love Island villa to try “something different”.

He’s looking for a girl with “a lot of confident” and “self-esteem”, adding that there is “nothing worse than a girl who is here there and everywhere”. He’s been single for about a year but admits he isn’t very good at it: “I always have too much emotion attached to the whole thing.”

Adam

ITV

Age: 27

Job: Plasterer

Location: Gold Coast, Queensland

Gold Coast plasterer Adam has travelled across the world but is now looking for love and wants someone who can put up with him, adding: “I can be hard work, a typical Gemini. I’m all or nothing.”

Adam admits that his dating history is “dismal”, having only had one proper girlfriend, but is hoping to find someone he can travel with.

Matt

ITV

Age: 24

Job: Wrestler and model

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Wrestler and model Matt didn’t think he’d make it on Love Island when he auditioned for the show, but now he’s on the series, he wants to find love.

Juggling modelling gigs with his university studies and a job in construction, Matt lived with series one contestant Justin Lacko at one point in Milan and is looking for someone “honest” and “trustworthy”.

Sam

ITV

Age: 28

Job: International DJ

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Melbourne-based DJ Sam signed up for Love Island after spending seven years single whilst focussing on his career. “I think I was really immature in my early twenties and as I’ve grown up, I just wanted to do things on my own.”

He’s now matured and is looking for a relationship “100 per cent”, wanting to find someone he can travel, do his DJ gigs and start the next chapter with.

Maurice

ITV

Age: 27

Job: Media executive

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Media executive Maurice considers himself “the whole package” when it comes to dating and is looking for an adventurous girl with a great personality. “When I say personality, I am spiritual. I want to find that interconnectedness with someone, that real heart connection is really important to me.”

While he considers himself to be a very chilled person, he considers it a deal breaker if a girlfriend can’t be social and “vibe with my friends and family as well as have her own group of friends”.

Eoghan

ITV

Age: 24

Job: Real estate agent

Location: Gold Coast, Queensland

Real estate agent Eoghan describes himself as a “respectful man with a huge heart” who is “looking for the girl of [his] dreams”, having been single for a while now.

He says that personality is very important when it comes to dating and that he’s physically attracted to “a natural girl” who is completely sure of themselves.

Who hosts Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk – an Australia singer and actress.

Monk won the first series of Popstars Australia in 2000 with girl group Bardot, before appearing in films like Date Movie, Click, Sex and Death 101, Spring Breakdown and the show Entourage.

She has since turned to a presenting career, joining Australia’s Got Talent as a judge, co-hosting Accidental Heroes, competing on The Bachelorette Australia and competing on The Masked Singer Australia.

Who narrates Love Island Australia?

Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott has narrated Love Island Australia since its first series in 2018.

He’s best known for hosting The Voice of Ireland, Celebrity Super Spa, Junior Eurovision Eire and RTÉ 2fm’s breakfast show.

Love Island Australia season 2 begins on Monday 1st March at 9pm on ITV2. Check out what else is on with our TV guide.