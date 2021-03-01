Meet the cast of Love Island: Australia season 2
Everything you need to know about the islanders heading into the villa for season two.
While it’s been over a year since a new series of Love Island graced our screens, reality fans can still get their much-needed dose of dating drama with Love Island Australia season two, which is making its UK debut tonight.
Arriving on ITV2, Love Island’s Australian cousin is back for series two, with 11 singles entering the show’s Fiji villa with the hope of finding romance and winning the cash prize of $50,000.
Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants of Love Island Australia season two.
Love Island Australia series 2 contestants
Series two kicks off with five girls entering the villa, including Sydney-based lifeguard Cartier, 23-year-old model Cynthia, Hobart-based waitress Jessie, 24-year-old business woman Vanessa and 27-year-old executive assistant Cassie.
They’re soon joined by the line-up of six boys: Perth personal trainer Gerard, 27-year-old plasterer Adam, Melbourne model Matt, 28-year-old DJ Sam, Sydney-based media executive Maurice and 24-year-old estate agent Eoghan.
Cartier
Age: 19
Job: Lifeguard
Location: Sydney, New South Wales
Sydney-based lifeguard Cartier is one of the first islanders to enter the villa and she’s looking for “a family man” who’s a real sweetheart but someone who is also “sexy and rugged”.
A born-again Christian, faith is very important to Cartier and she wants her future partner to respect her beliefs and to meet her “church friends”.
Cynthia
Age: 23
Job: Model
Location: Brisbane, Queensland
Brisbane-based model Cynthia signed up for Love Island after finding difficulty in meeting men who “actually want to settle down and have a relationship”.
She’s after someone kind, with a “quiet confidence about them” and is looking forward to taking a break from her phone when she enters the villa.
Jessie
Age: 23
Job: Waitress
Location: Hobart, Tasmania
Hobart-based waitress Jessie describes herself as an outgoing personality, adding: “I would say I do come across as ditzy, I do speak too fast something for my brain to comprehend what I’m saying.”
The 23-year-old is looking for someone to spend time with and grow with, but betrayal is a deal breaker. “I really don’t like people who go behind my back. If you don’t like me, just tell me, we can talk through it.”
Vanessa
Age: 24
Job: Business woman
Location: Sydney, New South Wales
Sydney-based business woman Vanessa joined Love Island after going through a break-up and deciding to get back out there. “I’ve never considered something like this before but I’m really excited.”
She wants to find a man who is “driven” and a gym-goer with a similar lifestyle to hers, but says that lies – “even little white lies” – are totally off-putting for her.
Cassie
Age: 27
Job: Executive assistant
Location: Sydney, New South Wales
London-born islander Cassie moved to Sydney six years ago and signed up for Love Island to meet someone she can “settle down” with.
She’s looking for someone confident, “who is really sure of themselves” and their morals, but also wants someone silly and “100 per cent themselves”.
Gerard
Age: 23
Job: Personal trailer
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Perth personal trainer Gerard trains people with disabilities and helps to coach the CBC Fremantle (a Catholic college football team), but has entered the Love Island villa to try “something different”.
He’s looking for a girl with “a lot of confident” and “self-esteem”, adding that there is “nothing worse than a girl who is here there and everywhere”. He’s been single for about a year but admits he isn’t very good at it: “I always have too much emotion attached to the whole thing.”
Adam
Age: 27
Job: Plasterer
Location: Gold Coast, Queensland
Gold Coast plasterer Adam has travelled across the world but is now looking for love and wants someone who can put up with him, adding: “I can be hard work, a typical Gemini. I’m all or nothing.”
Adam admits that his dating history is “dismal”, having only had one proper girlfriend, but is hoping to find someone he can travel with.
Matt
Age: 24
Job: Wrestler and model
Location: Melbourne, Victoria
Wrestler and model Matt didn’t think he’d make it on Love Island when he auditioned for the show, but now he’s on the series, he wants to find love.
Juggling modelling gigs with his university studies and a job in construction, Matt lived with series one contestant Justin Lacko at one point in Milan and is looking for someone “honest” and “trustworthy”.
Sam
Age: 28
Job: International DJ
Location: Melbourne, Victoria
Melbourne-based DJ Sam signed up for Love Island after spending seven years single whilst focussing on his career. “I think I was really immature in my early twenties and as I’ve grown up, I just wanted to do things on my own.”
He’s now matured and is looking for a relationship “100 per cent”, wanting to find someone he can travel, do his DJ gigs and start the next chapter with.
Maurice
Age: 27
Job: Media executive
Location: Sydney, New South Wales
Media executive Maurice considers himself “the whole package” when it comes to dating and is looking for an adventurous girl with a great personality. “When I say personality, I am spiritual. I want to find that interconnectedness with someone, that real heart connection is really important to me.”
While he considers himself to be a very chilled person, he considers it a deal breaker if a girlfriend can’t be social and “vibe with my friends and family as well as have her own group of friends”.
Eoghan
Age: 24
Job: Real estate agent
Location: Gold Coast, Queensland
Real estate agent Eoghan describes himself as a “respectful man with a huge heart” who is “looking for the girl of [his] dreams”, having been single for a while now.
He says that personality is very important when it comes to dating and that he’s physically attracted to “a natural girl” who is completely sure of themselves.
Who hosts Love Island Australia?
Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk – an Australia singer and actress.
Monk won the first series of Popstars Australia in 2000 with girl group Bardot, before appearing in films like Date Movie, Click, Sex and Death 101, Spring Breakdown and the show Entourage.
She has since turned to a presenting career, joining Australia’s Got Talent as a judge, co-hosting Accidental Heroes, competing on The Bachelorette Australia and competing on The Masked Singer Australia.
Who narrates Love Island Australia?
Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott has narrated Love Island Australia since its first series in 2018.
He’s best known for hosting The Voice of Ireland, Celebrity Super Spa, Junior Eurovision Eire and RTÉ 2fm’s breakfast show.
Love Island Australia season 2 begins on Monday 1st March at 9pm on ITV2.