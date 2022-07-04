Love Island's Andrew kisses Coco as fans predict end for him and Tasha

Tonight's episode is set to see Coco kiss Andrew by the firepit as part of a dare, and afterwards Andrew admits that he wants to speak further with Coco and "see what happens".

Andrew and Tasha may have been coupled up since day one of this season's Love Island , but it's looking like their romance might be about to get cut short as the annual Casa Amor twist continues to shake things up in the villa.

He asks her to have a chat with him on the terrace and tells her: "You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more."

After she asks why, he tells her "you're a bit of me" and Coco tells Andrew that he is the one her mum would want her to go for, admitting that she liked their kiss earlier and leading him to ask if she'd like to do it again. When she asks the same back he takes his chance and leans in for another kiss.

While some may be surprised that Andrew seems to be moving on from Tasha so quickly, fans appeared to see this coming in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

When asked whether they'll stay together or whether one of the couple's heads would be turned, 51 per cent of respondents said Andrew's head would turn, compared with 29.2 per cent for Tasha failing the Casa Amor 'test' and 19.2 per cent saying they would stay together.

Casa Amor started last night, with the girls being relocated to a new villa and getting to know the new boys. In a poll ahead of yesterday's episode airing, RadioTimes.com readers predicted that only Dami and Indiyah would survive the test to their relationship.

However, from a first look clip it seems that Dami's head is being turned as well as he shares a kiss with Summer, meaning all bets are off as we head into tonight's episode.

