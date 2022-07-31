Now, 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill has said that she would have "probably" left the villa if she'd taken part in this year's show due to the men's "double standards" in their treatment of the women.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the TV personality said that she would have stuck up for Tasha after the Snog Marry Pie challenge, which saw both Dami and Luca tell her once again that they didn't think she was being genuine with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Luca gives Tasha a piggy back on Love Island, indicating that she was riding Andrew's coattails. ITV

"I was in a good season luckily. I had a bunch of girls and we all stood up for each other till the end," she said. "And so yeah, I would have stuck up for Tasha. But I don't know if I'm biased. I get a lot of things on Twitter like, 'Girls can do no wrong in your eyes on that.' Yeah, but what's wrong with that?

"So yeah, definitely would have stuck up for Tasha but I would have ended up probably leaving this villa because like, oh my God, it's just too much – there's too many double standards going on.

"Literally, it's just double standards left, right and centre and the girls don't do anything – can you just say something or do something, please? Anything!"

Gill went on to say that the double standards related to how the men were eager to get to know new contestants during Casa Amor, but judged the women for doing the same.

"The boys have just been doing their own thing but God forbid the girls do even a fraction of what they do and everyone goes wild," she added.

The 2022 Love Island final airs on Monday, with the remaining four couples set to appear in a live episode before Laura Whitmore announces which pair has won the £50,000 prize.

