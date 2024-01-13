While the duo won't find out until Monday's episode that they're both part of the line-up, Jake has a strong feeling Liberty will be back.

"I know full well she's in there. I'd put my house on it that she's in there. I know for a fact she's in there," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Asked what he'd like to say to her and whether he'll be apologising for his previous actions, Jake said: "There's nothing for me to apologise for.

"I've done nothing wrong to her. 'Sorry' will not come out of my mouth. I just hope she's done well and her family's fine and her friends. That's it. That's all I ask."

Jake is, however, hoping that viewers will see a different side to him on All Stars, adding: "Truthfully speaking what I want is... From last time, the public obviously saw me as a bit, not like a f** boy, but like someone who's a cheeky chap, which I am, but I just think I want people to kind of see the other side of me, not like this Lovey Dovey Jake that I was before.

"I'm older now. I'm mature so I think it's going to be a completely different kind of storyline for me."

He continued: "I am this person that if all my eggs are in one basket I'll give you all my attention. But I think last time, obviously, it was and then as the show went on, I think a lot of people got involved... and that's what broke it down, I think.

"Now, I just want to show the public the actual real me – the fun, the bubbly, the cheeky chap, the one who wants to have fun. So, hopefully that gets shown. But it's TV, so I don't know what gets shown until I come out."

