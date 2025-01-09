Love Island All Stars couples will be decided by fan vote – choose now
Viewers have been given the power to decide which returning contestants will be paired with who for the show's launch next week.
We're gearing up for a brand new season of Love Island All Stars on ITV2 next week, and ahead of the first episode, it's been announced that fans will again get to choose who is coupled up with whom.
As was the case with last year's series, a public vote will take place to determine the couples at the start of the show, with the poll having opened on the official Love Island app this morning (Thursday 9th January) at 8am.
The vote will remain open until 9pm tomorrow (Friday 10th January), with the results then being announced by host Maya Jama on the launch show next Monday.
The line-up of returning Islanders was confirmed earlier this week, with some of the contestants heading to the villa in South Africa including Marcel Somerville, Luca Bish, India Reynolds, Olivia Hawkins and Curtis Pritchard.
The other familiar faces who are back for their second attempt to find love on the series are Elma Pazar, Catherine Agbaje, Ronnie Vint, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley, and Nas Majeed.
Of course, there's every chance that the fan vote could see viewers opting to put a former couple back together, with Gabby and Marcel having been coupled up back on the show's third season in 2017 on their way to finishing in fourth place – before splitting a year later.
That would certainly appeal to host Jama, who recently explained during an appearance on This Morning that she would love to see them rekindling their romance.
Read more:
- Dragons' Den star Touker Suleyman says series is "more real" than The Apprentice
- Gladiators confirms season 2 return date on BBC
"I'm kind of rooting for them to get back together, but who knows, they could end up in a cute friendship," she explained.
"We're not sure at this point but neither of them know the other’s going in, so that's going to be just fireworks anyway."
Either way, it will be very interesting to see who ends up with who – head to the Love Island app now to have your say!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.