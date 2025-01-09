The vote will remain open until 9pm tomorrow (Friday 10th January), with the results then being announced by host Maya Jama on the launch show next Monday.

The line-up of returning Islanders was confirmed earlier this week, with some of the contestants heading to the villa in South Africa including Marcel Somerville, Luca Bish, India Reynolds, Olivia Hawkins and Curtis Pritchard.

Marcel Somerville. ITV

The other familiar faces who are back for their second attempt to find love on the series are Elma Pazar, Catherine Agbaje, Ronnie Vint, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley, and Nas Majeed.

Of course, there's every chance that the fan vote could see viewers opting to put a former couple back together, with Gabby and Marcel having been coupled up back on the show's third season in 2017 on their way to finishing in fourth place – before splitting a year later.

That would certainly appeal to host Jama, who recently explained during an appearance on This Morning that she would love to see them rekindling their romance.

"I'm kind of rooting for them to get back together, but who knows, they could end up in a cute friendship," she explained.

"We're not sure at this point but neither of them know the other’s going in, so that's going to be just fireworks anyway."

Either way, it will be very interesting to see who ends up with who – head to the Love Island app now to have your say!

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

