As ever, it's time for the first coupling up of the series, and there is a very different way the Islanders find their partners.

As the girls line up, Maya explains: "Girls, in front of you there are six love hearts and each boy has given me their dating profile, which is written on each of these hearts – shall we have a look at what these boys have to offer?"

The girls have to decide which of the boys they'd like to couple up with based on key stats with the boys' name, age, job and a headline to help them decide who to pick.

And there are only seconds to make a decision.

After the newly coupled-up Islanders spend some time getting to know each other, Maya delivers some shocking news.

As the Islanders gather around the fire pit, the host reveals that someone new is on their way to the villa as bombshell Toni Laites makes a dramatic entrance into the villa and says: "Good evening UK! Surprise!"

The Islanders are left shocked, especially the girls when Maya drops the bombshell that not only has Toni arrived from the US, but she is going to immediately steal one of the boys.

And while it isn't new for a bombshell to steal an Islander, Maya reveals to one Islander that the clock is ticking and their time in the villa could be over sooner than anticipated.

A big twist in the launch week was previously teased to RadioTimes.com, with creative director Mike Spencer-Hayter telling us: "There will be things happening for the first couple of days we've not done before, and certainly in week one. During that week, there's something incredibly big we've never done before. Hopefully we can do it and pull it off."

"We have to keep it exciting," he continued. "We have the best team. They are so, so good. But we need to really think through everything and not tear up the rule book, but tear up the rule book a bit.

"But do you remember when we used to do that same colours and it'd be blue, pink, writing on all the walls? All of the writing on walls is gone. We've still got neons and stuff. It still feels like Love Island, but hopefully a premium version, and that's what we hope to deliver."

Love Island season 12 starts on Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

