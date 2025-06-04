Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer-Hayter gave an insight into the eco-move, telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "Our entire build and our entire D-Rig is run purely on solar power.

"We're just trying to make the most steps to kind of be a proactive production.

"The Islanders can jump on and pop [their] phone here, and [they] can ride so [they] charge all the phones in the villa. So we'll be asking them to get on the bike. The more you ride, the more you charge. I think it's important to keep that messaging on screen."

It is another of the show's biggest steps towards being more environmentally friendly, with the series also stepping back from fast fashion brands and partnering with eBay as its pre-loved fashion partner.

Spencer-Hayter previously said in a statement: "As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

"This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay.

"We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring."

And that isn't all, with the entire production pre and post the series airing being solar-powered, with 50 per cent of it also solar-powered during the series.

"We'll look to make even more changes next year to go even more solar-powered," Spencer-Hayter confirmed to RadioTimes.com and other press.

Love Island season 12 will begin airing on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 9th June at 9pm.

