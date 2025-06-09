But following ITVBe's closure on Sunday 8th June, the programmes that previously aired on the channel have now moved to ITV2, where they join several returning shows, including Big Brother and Love Island.

Meanwhile, ITVBe’s slot is being filled by ITV Quiz, which is set to launch on Monday 9th June, and will air the network’s quiz and game shows including Tipping Point, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Lingo, Tenable, Deal or No Deal, The 1% Club, Jeopardy! and Catchphrase.

ITV announced the shake-up back in June, saying at the time: "ITV2 will now officially become the linear home of all of ITV's best-known reality series, as The Only Way is Essex, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Real Housewives franchises from around the world move from ITVBe to the UK's most successful digital channel for 16-34s, in June 2025.

"TOWIE and RHOCH join a rich schedule of returning formats, including Love Island and Big Brother, and exciting new commissions which are lined up throughout the remainder of 2025 on ITV2, and will continue to stream on ITVX."

The Only Way Is Essex.

The statement continued: "The supercharged ITV2 offering also includes animated comedies (Family Guy) original commissions (G’Wed and Transaction) blockbuster movies and younger skewing factual entertainment, like Olivia Attwood's Price of Perfection, which are all also strong performers on ITVX.

"Both Love Island and Big Brother are due to return in the summer and autumn months, respectively, alongside a second series of Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends, following its talked about debut series in 2024.

"The Only Way Is Essex will turn 15 meanwhile with a celebratory Autumn series. The move to ITV2 marks a homecoming for TOWIE as part of its 15th anniversary year, having initially debuted its first 12 series on ITV2."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.