Returning for its 2023 winter season on ITV2 and ITVX, a brand new batch of islanders will arrive at the impressive South African villa , ready to embark on their journey looking for love.

The time for a new instalment of Love Island is almost here, with the ninth season airing on Monday 16th January.

Although we have a fresh crop of new faces to become acquainted with, one new islander has revealed that actually, he'd love for a former islander to return.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Essex-based financial advisor Ron Hall said: "I'll tell you what, someone who I think is so good looking and she was fiery is Georgia Steel. She’s a really, really attractive girl. And she had a bit about her like, you can hold a conversation and also she had a bit of drama, which just absolutely creased me.

"Whether I’m involved in the drama or not, I think it'd be quite good just to have that involved. But she seemed like a really nice girl."

Georgie Steel previously appeared on the fourth season of Love Island in 2018 and has since featured in other reality shows like Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Ranch and Celebrity Coach Trip. Hall, who happens to be Love Island's first partially-sighted contestant, continued on about his "usual type", stating: "Obviously, it's going to be a common question about types, but I typically don't really have a type.

"I guess if I were to go off of like statistics of what I've previously gone for I've had all variety, but petite brunette is probably up there. But yeah, in terms of type, she seemed like a nice girl.

"I really like being like someone being a home girl, someone being close to their family, someone who's actually a nice girl. That's more important to me. You know when you can just have a conversation with someone and you could just talk for hours and not have to carry a conversation because it flows. For me that’s my type. But yeah, she's not a bad looking girl. I will say that as type."

Although there hasn't been any confirmed news about whether season 9 will include any returning bombshells, last year's edition of the reality show saw Adam Collard make a surprise appearance. Going on to appear in the final alongside Paige Thorne, the returnee got much further in season 9 than he did when he first featured on the show back in 2018.

Could we perhaps have a re-run of the same thing this year? New host Maya Jama has already mentioned that, if it were to happen, she'd love for season 3's Theo Campbell to make a return.

She said: "I found him hilarious ... That line about ‘leave with them’ - it was that. We were all feeling it and Theo actually said it. You need that honesty sometimes!"

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

