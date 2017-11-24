In an online video shared on his return, Maynard said he had been "young" and "careless" when he posted them, adding: "I've been really stupid in the past."

Maynard shared the apology on his YouTube channel, which has 1.2m subscribers, saying: "The least you deserved was for me to come home and sit down and talk to you and explain everything that has been going on.

"I'm so sorry to anyone that I offended, anyone that I upset, anyone I made feel uncomfortable.”

He added: "I've tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm just ashamed of."

The video was posted on Thursday 24th November – Maynard’s 23rd birthday. He told fans: “All I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake as well.

"Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum."