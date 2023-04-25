Later on, Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder got a chance to win some snacks for camp. But, with their underlying tension still ongoing, the rest of the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast wondered if they'd be able to put their differences aside to work together.

The trials began on I'm a Celebrity South Africa tonight, with two campmates taking on the first eating trial of the series. Unfortunately for them, Jordan Banjo and Janice Dickinson were the first culprits.

At the end of the episode, another surprise was revealed with three new campmates set to join. Didn't get to tune in to episode 2? Well fear not, RadioTimes.com has got you covered with our recap video above.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 2 recap

Episode 2 continued with Gillian McKeith meeting the other campmates after her shock arrival at the end of episode 1.

Despite their differences, Shaun Ryder embraced Gillian, but he had very different thoughts in the Bush Telegraph, admitting that he could have done without her joining the show.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Gillian said: "How do I feel about Shaun Ryder being here? I said 'Hello', he said 'Hello', it was all very cordial. What can I say?”

Later, Shaun told the boys that when he was last on the show with Gillian in 2010, he wanted to "kill" her.

The next day, Ant and Dec returned to camp to reveal that Janice and Jordan would be taking on the first trial of the season. Off they went to Bush Banquet, which involved them having to eat some interesting meals to win stars for the evening meal. From hearty beast mac n cheese, to fish eyes, lamb testicles and cow tongue, the options were endless.

Jordan was up first, but he just couldn't bear the taste of the 'French Onion Poop' and spat it out. Janice was more successful with her first dish of hearty beast mac n cheese. They managed to win five stars in total, with the pair opting out of some of the desserts, including goat's lung, fermented tofu, goat's anus and crocodile bum.

Following the trial, they returned to the camp and revealed they'd won five stars.

Gillian and Shaun were then sent on a challenge to win a snack for camp. They managed to successfully complete the challenge titled Lost Connection and brought back a chest. The contestants then had to answer a question correctly in order to win the treat, and it was Helen Flanagan who guessed it correctly, winning them some macadamia nuts.

Later that evening, they cooked dinner – but it looked like Gillian could be trying to steal herself another job as she was caught cutting some veg.

And it looked like all was done for the day, until a preview of Wednesday's episode revealed that three campmates would be joining. Jordan Banjo could be seen reading the Bush Bulletin which revealed that Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass were on the way.

However, the current campmates will have to choose one of them to join the others for dinner, and the person they choose will be responsible for winning stars for the evening meal. What will they decide?

