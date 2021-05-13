ITV has contingency plans in place for I’m A Celebrity 2021 location

We know I’m A Celebrity 2021 is definitely going ahead later this year – but “no decisions have been made” about where it will be filmed.

Last season was set at Gwrych Castle, and it’s not yet known whether or not the series will make the North Wales location home for another year.

The 2020 series swapped the Australian jungle for the grounds of a castle closer to home, and it’s not yet known it will stay in the UK, return to Oz or choose a new location entirely.

A show source told RadioTimes.com: “No decisions have been made regarding the location for the new series and we have contingencies and plans in place for all possible options.”

It may be that a return Down Under is out of the question, after the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently ruled out reopening the country’s borders until next year (via The Mirror).

A national budget plan stated that “international travel is expected to remain low [in Australia] through to mid-2022, after which a gradual recovery in tourism is assumed to occur”.

