Unlike competing in the show, the application process itself couldn’t be any easier, so wannabe fugitives shouldn't have any trouble putting their names forward.

To get underway, simply head to the dedicated Hunted applications page, and press the “click here to start your application” button at the bottom of the page.

Next you’ll have to confirm that you fulfil the eligibility requirements – that you are over 18 years of age as of 11th February 2020, that you have the legal right to reside in the UK, that neither you nor any member of your household works for SHINE TV or Channel 4, and that you are able to be away from home for up to six weeks.

From there you’ll have to provide your name an email address and a password, before giving some basic details about yourself, including your age, gender, and the region of the UK in which you live – as well as indicating whether you’d like to go on the run alone or as part of a team.

In the following section you’ll have to answer a range of questions, including a description of your character and what a typical day would look like for you.

Finally, you’ll be asked for a recent photograph of yourself, as well as a video – with a maximum length of three minutes, that details why you’d like to go on the run.

After that you’ll have to sit back and wait – although only successful applicants will be contacted by the production team.

Series five of Hunted begins on Thursday 13th February on Channel 4 at 9pm.