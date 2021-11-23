How to apply for The Great British Bake Off
Always wanted a Paul Hollywood handshake? It's time to apply for Bake Off's 2022 series.
The Great British Bake Off is over for another year and a new champion has been crowned – but it’s never too early to start looking forward to next year.
Casting for the 2022 series has now officially opened, so if you’ve always wanted to take a place in the Bake Off tent, receive a handshake from Paul Hollywood, and laugh at Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas’s corny jokes in person, then it’s your time to shine.
Filming on the next series is set to take place between April and August 2022 and if you can make those dates and want to join the likes of Peter Sawkins, Rahul Mandal and Candice Brown in the Bake Off hall of fame, here’s everything you need to know about applying.
How to apply for Bake Off 2022
If you want to have a go at winning Star Baker, then you’re in luck – applications for The Great British Bake Off’s 13th series are now open.
For more details, you can fill in the show’s online application. Similarly, you can email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or call 07512 754340 stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number.
You must be over the age of 16 to take part, a resident of the UK and must not be employed as a baker, cook or chef.
Filming is set to take place over up to 30 days across a 10-week period between April and August 2022 so all applicants must be able to commit to all filming days.
The application closes on Sunday 5th December at 7:59pm – so start filling out that form as soon as you can!