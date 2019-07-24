Anna and Jordan were unsurprisingly the couple with the most votes for eviction, following their bust-up on last night's episode. Some 57% of voters said they want to see these two pack their bags tonight.

Chris and Harley were the second favourites to go, with 20% of the vote. The new couple have been on the rocks after Chris indicated in a challenge that he thought the public wanted to see him with India, who he admitted to fancying when she arrived.

Interestingly, Tommy and Molly-Mae came in third place, with 9% of people voting for them to leave. They have been favourites to win since the early stages - but they could be facing a real last-minute challenge from Ovie and India, and Amber and Greg (the couples with the least votes in our poll, at 2% and 1% respectively).