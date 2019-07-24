Love Island confirmed for TWO series in 2020
Get ready for "post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location"
The Love Island gossip was true! The ITV2 reality smash hit will be returning for not one but TWO new UK series next year, with 2020 seeing the regular summer run preceded by an earlier series of the dating show to be based in a new villa in South Africa.
Rumours had been swirling in recent weeks that producers were considering building on Love Island's success with a second series for the winter and ITV has now confirmed this will indeed be the case.
"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location," said the broadcaster's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer.
The decision comes off the back of huge ratings for the ITV2 show, which has been growing year by year and is now the most watched UK programme in the much sought after 16-34 demographic.
In fact, taking into account 'four-screen' consolidated viewing – across TV, PC, Mobile and Tablet – the current series of Love Island has broken the 6 million viewers mark for the first time.
“Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule," said Mortimer. "Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences."
Love Island has now been commissioned in a total of 13 countries, including Australia, Germany, Finland and Sweden, with new shows launching in the US, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Hungary this year.