It’s A Sin cast reunite for festive Great British Bake Off special

While Channel 4’s It’s A Sin broke viewers’ hearts when it aired its devastating finale back in February, the Pink Palace gang are reuniting for a much cheerier affair – the Great British Bake Off festive special!

The stars of the five-part drama, which followed a group of gay men living through the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, will be entering the Bake Off tent over the Christmas period in an attempt to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their festive-themed creations.

Olly Alexander, who starred as Ritchie Tozer in the drama, will be joined by co-stars Lydia West (Jill), Nathaniel Curtis (Ash) and Shaun Dooley (Ritchie’s dad Clive) for the one-off Christmas special hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Channel 4 announced the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that the It’s A Sin episode would be one of two specials to air over the holiday season.

Bake Off will be ringing in the New Year with another special, in which four former bakers go head to head in three seasonal challenges.

Series nine stars Kim-Joy and Jon will be facing series 11’s Hermine and Rowan in the upcoming special as they all compete to be Star Baker one more time.

The 12th series of The Great British Bake Off is currently under way on Channel 4, with just four contestants remaining in the competition ahead of next week’s semi-final.

Jürgen, Giuseppe, Crystelle and Chigs will be taking on Patisserie Week in Tuesday’s episode as they tackle a delicate layered slice Signature, a French classic in the Technical and an opulent entremets display for the Showstopper.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.