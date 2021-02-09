Exclusive – The best ever movie dates, according to the First Dates restaurant staff

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us – although this year’s international day of love will be unlike any other whilst we’re stuck in lockdown.

Not to fear, the First Dates staff are here to share their favourite-ever movie dates, so whether you’re looking for inspiration yourself or just want to live vicariously through a couple of rom-com characters, it’s these films they think you should turn to for some classic Hollywood romance.

First Dates staff Grant, Cici, Daniella and Fiona told RadioTimes.com about the on-screen dates they thought were the best in cinematic history. Ryan Gosling features heavily in the list – but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Grant

For long-time First Dates waiter Grant, the best movie date scene is found in 2011 romcom Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which womaniser Jacob (Ryan Gosling) and law graduate Hannah (Emma Stone) leave a bar together and end up performing the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing.

“The best mix of awkward, funny and, duh, just Ryan Gosling being a don,” Grant says.

Fiona

First Dates star Fiona says her favourite first date scene hails from the 2003 seminal romance drama The Notebook, which stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a poor lumber mill worker and a rich heiress who fall in love in the 1940s.

“It’s totally carefree and spontaneous! The way they have a casual chat laying down in the middle of the street followed by nearly getting run over by a truck and then have a private dance – what’s not to love?!” Fiona says.

Daniella

Crazy, Stupid, Love was also a top pick for Daniella, who says the ‘The Big Move’ in Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s date scene made it the “most iconic move date”.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s just too cute with the right amount of scandal, and Ryan Gosling is great to look at.

“Emma Stone (Hannah), disgusted by Jacob (Ryan Gosling), who has never struggled to take a woman home at the end of a night, sets out to kill his streak as she sees Jacob as misogynistic and is repulsed by him and his attitude towards women.

“However, one night she gives in and ends up back at his apartment. She asks what his ‘move’ is, but she didn’t expect him to pull out ‘The Big Move’, AKA Patrick Swayze’s legendary lift in Dirty Dancing and the rest is history.

“They got together, probably got married and had babies. Moral of the story is, always use ‘The Big Move’.”

First Dates: Valentine’s Day special airs tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.