Faye hints she wants Teddy back as she “regrets” outburst – will the Love Island couple reconcile?

A reconciliation could be on the cards in tonight’s Love Island. Contestant Faye Winter has said that she “regrets” her explosive argument with Teddy Soares in a clip aired on last night’s Aftersun.

The pair appeared to end their relationship in Friday’s episode after Faye began rowing with Teddy over a scene shown to the villa on movie night in which he told Clarisse Juliette that he was sexually attracted to her in Casa Amor.

However, in a clip which aired on yesterday’s episode of Aftersun, Faye was seen telling Millie Court and Chloe Burrows at the beach club that there was “no excuse” for her outburst.

“I feel bad, I feel s**t that I blew up the way I did. I am sorry for what I done, there is no excuse for it, there is no excuse for the way I just flew out off the handle.

“But I just want to move forward with it. If anything, it’s made me realise what I want,” she added. “Yesterday was like… well it makes you realise that if he was stood there and he went home, I would literally have been like that’s okay, because I’m off too.”

Millie responds by suggesting she should give Teddy a “genuine apology” after the villa-dividing rant, adding that she would also need one from him.

Last night’s episode saw Faye and Teddy chat after Friday’s argument, with Faye saying he’d been “unfair” by failing to tell her that he was attracted to Clarisse whilst in Casa Amor.

Tonight’s instalment will see two islanders dumped from the Love Island villa, with Kaz Kamwi, Mary Bedford, Abigail Rawlings, Tyler Cruickshank, Jake Cornish and Dale Mehmet at risk of being eliminated.

Tonight's instalment will see two islanders dumped from the Love Island villa, with Kaz Kamwi, Mary Bedford, Abigail Rawlings, Tyler Cruickshank, Jake Cornish and Dale Mehmet at risk of being eliminated.