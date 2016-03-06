So how is this final outing shaping up? Here's what you need to know.

Who is in The Jump final?

The final five taking to the slopes are: actor Sid Owen, Superman star Dean Cain, socialite Tamara Beckwith, singer Tom Parker and former rugby pro Ben Cohen.

During last week's semi-final Sid, Dean and Tamara jumped to save their places and all recorded impressive distances, but it was Sid ahead then: 15.6m to Dean's 14. 25m and Tamara's 13.75m.

What do they have to do?

The celebs will be returning to both Ski Cross and Snow Cross for the final events, which means a bit more pushing and shoving and some great skiing. I'm told all of them will leap from the main ski jump, rather than the 'Air Jump' when it comes to eliminations, too.

What's at stake?

A cowbell trophy of course. Cain already has a few mini ones to his name after winning some of the individual events, but the main cowbell is still up for grabs. Plus pride and the relief of leaving with all of one's limbs, of course...

Here's last year's champ Joey Essex with his winnings (the bell, not Davina)

Who will be in the crowd?

Beloved Olympian Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards told me he'd be back for this year's final, although that's not been confirmed. It's unlikely those who are really injured will be back, but we're expecting Rebecca Adlington, Louisa Lytton, Linford Christie and Joe Swash among the the crowd. Plus James 'Arg' Argent of course. That ski gear needs a third outing and host Davina McCall's lodge needs to be pumping!

Who was actually eliminated this series?

Actress Louisa Lytton leapt out in the first episode: her height of 7.87m on the Air Jump the lowest of the night.

The Only Way Is Essex star James 'Arg' Argent managed to get eliminated twice by his own doing. After jumping the shortest height in the second week, he came back to fill the gaps left by injured contestants, only to be eliminated all over again.

Back-up contestant Joe Swash followed in Week 4. He didn't take part in the night's challenge after chipping a bone in his shoulder. A pre-recorded jump (which he did while carrying the injury) saw him record a height of 8.31m, just shy of Sarah Harding's 8.59m.

Then in the semi-final it was former Westlife singer Brian McFadden who just couldn't fly far enough without those wings. Although, he did leave with the highest jump ever recorded on the Air Jump at 9.72 meters (the previous record was 9.6).

... And who left The Jump due to injury?

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington was first to bow out, with stomach-churning footage shown of her dislocating her shoulder while training for the 'Air Jump'. She has since had an operation.

Actress Tina Hobley followed after an accident said to involve a member of the crew, which saw her dislocate her elbow.

Made In Chelsea's Mark Francis-Vandelli and famed sprinter Linford Christie came next, the former fracturing his ankle, the latter with a hamstring injury.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle then suffered a serious injury in training, resulting in major surgery. Her parents explained: "They took a piece of bone from her hip and used it to fuse the two vertebrae that were fractured, along with pinning them together. It was a scary time for all of us."

Presenter Joe Swash, who arrived as a back-up contestant, chipped a bone in his shoulder before he'd even made it to his first live show. Fellow reserve Ben Cohen subsequently crashed in training and needed twenty stitches in his lip, although didn't leave the show.

And in the semi-final came two more announcements of departure: both Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding and returning contestant Heather Mills. Harding ruptured a ligament, while Mills explained she'd "busted both her knee and her thumb".

Phew...

With a 90-minute run for this final outing, tune in from 7:30pm until 9pm this Sunday 6th March on Channel 4.