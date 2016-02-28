Injury forces Heather Mills out of The Jump
A fall in training has left Mills with both a busted knee and thumb meaning she’ll miss the rest of the series
Heather Mills has joined the list of celebrities exiting this year’s series of The Jump due to injury.
Mills crashed in training for this week’s Ski Cross event, busting both her knee and her thumb.
The paralympian missed tonight’s semi-final and, while she thinks she’ll be OK in a couple of days, won’t return for the final.
It’s a disappointment for Mills, who was the clear favourite for tonight’s event. And she’d returned to the show after feeling like she left last year with “unfinished business” after a problem with her prosthetic leg saw her struggle to jump at her best.
Mills was sporting a cast on her thumb tonight but seemed in good spirits, having spent the week trying to psych-out fellow contestant Tom Parker, who went on to win the first of this week’s races.
Mills is the second contestant to leave in this penultimate week, with Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding rupturing a ligament and having to bow out. Ben Cohen was injured too, needing twenty stitches in his lip after a collision in jump training, although he has remained in the competition.
The show has had to review its safety procedures after a raft of injuries on this third outing, including Rebecca Adlington dislocating her shoulder and Beth Tweddle needing major neck surgery.
The final of The Jump airs next Sunday on Channel 4