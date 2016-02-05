“This fall wasn’t my fault and as I was doing so well in the competition it’s very frustrating," she told the Mirror. “I’ve been invited back to compete next year and I really hope I can do that.”

Apparently the accident took place after crew members failed to vacate the area where Hobley was practising ski jumps, resulting in her becoming distracted and taking a tumble.

“Tina’s fall was caused by simple human error when members of the ground crew failed to clear the outrun,” a Channel 4 spokesperson said.

“All those involved have been spoken to and extra procedures have now been put in place by the producers to ensure that this will not happen again.

“The Jump adheres to the strictest safety protocols to ensure that the health and safety of the competitors is always paramount.

“We’re very sorry to lose Tina from the competition and wish her a very speedy recovery.”

The injury follows a spate of accidents on the Channel 4 series this year, including nasty falls for Olympian Rebecca Adlington (who was later cleared to return despite her dislocated shoulder) and EastEnders actor Louisa Lytton.

The Jump continues on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7:30pm