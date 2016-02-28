McFadden's elimination came after he failed to record a high enough jump during the semi-final. He was the only competitor to choose to do an Air Jump in the final jump-off, with Dean Cain, Sid Owen and Tamara Beckwith all recording longer distances on the main ski jump.

However, McFadden takes one victory away with him: the highest jump ever recorded on the Air Jump at 9.72 meters. The previous record was 9.6 meters.

The night also saw Heather Mills leave the competition after busting both her thumb and knee in training.

The remaining five contestants will now train up for their final challenge on the slopes, before someone will walk away with the giant cowbell trophy prize.

The Jump continues next Sunday on Channel 4