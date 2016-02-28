Brian McFadden out of The Jump: "I'm leaving alive"
Former Westlife singer misses out on a spot in this year's final after failing to record a high enough jump, but he's pleased to be in one piece
Brian McFadden has been eliminated from The Jump, just missing out on a spot in this year's Grand Final.
He may be disappointed to be out, but the former Westlife singer seems pretty chuffed to at least be leaving in one piece, joking: "I'm leaving alive!"
McFadden's elimination came after he failed to record a high enough jump during the semi-final. He was the only competitor to choose to do an Air Jump in the final jump-off, with Dean Cain, Sid Owen and Tamara Beckwith all recording longer distances on the main ski jump.
However, McFadden takes one victory away with him: the highest jump ever recorded on the Air Jump at 9.72 meters. The previous record was 9.6 meters.
The night also saw Heather Mills leave the competition after busting both her thumb and knee in training.
The remaining five contestants will now train up for their final challenge on the slopes, before someone will walk away with the giant cowbell trophy prize.
The Jump continues next Sunday on Channel 4