E4 reveals Married at First Sight UK contestants with brand new trailers

Married at First Sight UK has revealed its full line-up of single contestants, who’ll be meeting their spouse at the altar in the upcoming revamped series.

Advertisement

A total of 16 singles are taking part in Married at First Sight UK 2021 – the 21-episode series which will follow the format of its Australian spin-off by airing every day on E4 later this year.

A new trailer for the upcoming series introduced some of the men and women taking part in the romantic experiment, with Manchester-based business developer Ant saying in the clip: “I do hope she can deal with the fact that I’m better looking than her.”

Country Durham’s Nikita then adds: “I do want a man that’s over six-foot,” before 39-year-old charity worker Matt says: “I do need to stop talking to my exes.”

The broadcaster also released another first-look clip, teasing the contestants in the run-up to their wedding day as well as all the drama to come, with 31-year-old veterinary nurse Morgan telling the camera: “I mean I didn’t exactly get what I ordered.”

Seven women and nine men will be looking for love on the show, with the contestants’ ages ranging from 25 to 47.

The nine men taking on the Married At First Sight UK challenge include 26-year-old electrician Adam, 27-year-old salesman Daniel, Dorset-based business protection specialist Robert, 47-year-old strength and conditioning coach Franky, 27-year-old personal trainer Jordon, Cardiff-based fireman Luke and West London 26-year-old Joshua.

As for the female contestants, the likes of 26-year-old wellness coach Megan, Cornwall-based sports journalist Amy, 37-year-old personal trainer Marilyse, 31-year-old veterinary nurse Morag, London-based model Alexis and 25-year-old estate agent Tayah will be walking down the aisle in the show’s upcoming episodes.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be matching the singles and advising them as they tackle their marriages throughout the brand new series.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And from the looks of it, the series will also include the infamous dinner parties seen during the Australian version of the show. Prepare for fireworks…

Advertisement

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.