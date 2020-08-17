Filling out the two six-person rowing crews would be English supermodel Jodie Kidd, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace, actor and presenter Adam Thomas and onetime Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

Don't Rock the Boat will consist of five hour-long episodes, hosted by Freddie Flintoff and The Voice star AJ Odudu (pictured above), and would feature on-shore challenges as well as the ultra endurance 500-mile row around the coast.

Flintoff said: “I'm thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it's going to be a huge challenge for the 12 rowers, so I'm pleased that I'll be spending most of my time on dry land... hopefully! It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can't wait to get started.”

Odudu added: “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly. I personally cannot wait to get going – especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”

According to an ITV statement, Don’t Rock the Boat will glory in the beauty of the British coastline as the 12 rowers face the waves and wind of the sea legs and the daunting cliffs and gorges of Britain’s spectacular shoreline.

"Each [celebrity] will have to call on all their individual reserves and team resources to conquer this ‘oar-inspiring’ challenge".

It's not yet clear when Don't Rock the Boat will screen on ITV, but it was announced as part of the channel's autumn schedule.

