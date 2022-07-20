TOWIE's Chloe Sims and family sign up for docuseries with OnlyFans

The family left The Only Way Is Essex on Friday to sign an exclusive multi-year content deal with the free streaming platform and app, and will launch a new show – which has the working title House of Sims – where they will have full creative control.

Former TOWIE star Chloe Sims and her family have signed up to appear in a new docuseries on OFTV, OnlyFans’ free streaming platform.

Chloe joined TOWIE in 2011, followed by Demi in 2018 and Frankie the following year. The trio are dubbed by some fans as 'the Kardashians of the UK'.

The series, which is in pre-production and slated for release in 2023, will focus on the siblings, as well as featuring their brother Charlie Sims and his fiancée Georgia.

Following the siblings both at home in Essex and on their travels to the USA, OnlyFans promises “an unfiltered, unrestricted, access-all-areas docuseries".

The trio are also launching OnlyFans accounts in anticipation of the new series.

Announcing the show on Instagram, Chloe wrote: “The Sims family finally have their own show and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.”

She added: "OFTV have given us the opportunity to follow our dreams, we are all so excited and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, which is our brand new show."

She continued: "As a family we have so much more to offer our viewers – watch this space, it’s going to be huge!”

The deal with the Sims family is a first of its kind for OnlyFans and its streaming platform OFTV, which launched back in August 2021.

The initial deal is a ‘six-figure’ sum which is expected to rise to millions with extra add-ons and earnings, Mail Online reports.

How to watch OFTV

Chloe Sims and Demi Sims Getty Images

OFTV is a free app and streaming platform which users are able to access via their phone, tablet or smart TV.

It's available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

While OnlyFans is known for its adult content, OFTV features free and original content from OnlyFans creators spanning genres including fitness, cooking, comedy, music and more.

At the time of OFTV's launch, Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO, explained: "From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content."

He added: "We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it."

