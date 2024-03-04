She chose Gary Goldsmith, Zeze Millz and David Potts, who were then told they were at danger of facing the public vote.

"David has come to show off," Sharon said of her decision to nominate the Ibiza Weekender star. "He was trying too hard to be outrageous. 'I'm trying to be fun and outrageous. Look at me!'"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for why she chose Gary and Zeze, Sharon said: "Gary I think is very nervous. I don't think he is comfortable yet. Zeze I didn't get a sense of who she is yet."

More like this

"I've not even had a p**** yet," David said as all was revealed. It soon became clear who was responsible as the housemates were told they had been "judged" by two unseen celebrities just as Louis and Sharon walked down the hallway.

"How could you have judges three of us straight away?" Britton asked, to which Sharon replied: "Don't even!"

But what does this mean for the housemates?

Read more:

Well, the first eviction of the series will take place on Friday 8th March, with Zeze, David and Gary all at risk of being evicted from the Big Brother house.

However, the trio will get a chance to save themselves! In tomorrow night's episode (Tuesday 5th March), the housemates will have to plead their case and Sharon will judge their pleas and the housemate who fails will be facing eviction.

Only time will tell who that is...

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.