Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates meet Sharon and Louis after secret nomination
The first twist of the series has begun!
Things are already getting awkward on Celebrity Big Brother as the housemates have found out the results of a secret nomination that has put three of them up for the public vote.
As the live launch of the reality series kick started on ITV1, Sharon Osbourne was the first housemate to enter and was tasked with a secret mission in which she had to select which three housemates made "the worst first impression". She was helped by fellow housemate Louis Walsh.
She chose Gary Goldsmith, Zeze Millz and David Potts, who were then told they were at danger of facing the public vote.
"David has come to show off," Sharon said of her decision to nominate the Ibiza Weekender star. "He was trying too hard to be outrageous. 'I'm trying to be fun and outrageous. Look at me!'"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As for why she chose Gary and Zeze, Sharon said: "Gary I think is very nervous. I don't think he is comfortable yet. Zeze I didn't get a sense of who she is yet."
More like this
"I've not even had a p**** yet," David said as all was revealed. It soon became clear who was responsible as the housemates were told they had been "judged" by two unseen celebrities just as Louis and Sharon walked down the hallway.
"How could you have judges three of us straight away?" Britton asked, to which Sharon replied: "Don't even!"
But what does this mean for the housemates?
Read more:
- Who is Fern Britton? Celebrity Big Brother 2024 contestant
- Why is Sharon Osbourne the "lodger" on Celebrity Big Brother? Twist explained
Well, the first eviction of the series will take place on Friday 8th March, with Zeze, David and Gary all at risk of being evicted from the Big Brother house.
However, the trio will get a chance to save themselves! In tomorrow night's episode (Tuesday 5th March), the housemates will have to plead their case and Sharon will judge their pleas and the housemate who fails will be facing eviction.
Only time will tell who that is...
Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.