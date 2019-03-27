But they weren't just any ordinary crumpets, oh no...

The handshake enthusiast specified that they had to be “chocolate crumpets with a rich black cherry jam.”

The technical challenge caused an immediate stir in the tent: Paxman described the sweet treat as “disgusting” and fellow judge Prue Leith called the challenge “cruel”.

More like this

But their reactions were positively mild compared to the furore caused among viewers on Twitter.

Some declared the discovery would be a “life/waist changing” moment for them.

But others claimed they were simply an “abomination”.

Wilkinson was crowned Star Baker in this charity edition of the show, wowing the judges with his “99% perfect” chocolate crumpets.

But it was the inspired choice to model his Showstopper bake around his own derriere, clad in a thong, that saw the comedian take the crown.

Wilkinson’s winning bake is the latest in a series of bizarre creations for the Great Celebrity Bake Off, with Russell Brand winning the first round of the show with a Showstopper modelled on his wife’s vagina.

But for some viewers even that will never be as bizarre as a chocolate crumpet...

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4