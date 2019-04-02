Here's everything you need to know...

When is the Celebrity Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off on TV?

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. The series kicked off on Tuesday 5th March, and runs for five weeks.

Which celebrities are taking part in the Bake Off?

The full line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 includes Our Girl's Michelle Keegan, former Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman, The Crown's Winston Churchill actor John Lithgow and Love Island's Caroline Flack, who will be taking on the challenge of impressing Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their baking creations.

Across five episodes, we'll see the celebrities show off their skills in the tent. Comedians Russell Brand, Johnny Vegas, Jon Richardson and Joe Wilkinson are also among those slated to take part, going up against probably-not-at-all competitive Olympians and Paralympians including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nicola Adams and Hannah Cockroft.

Check out the full line-up here:

Russell Brand (comedian)

Jeremy Paxman (University Challenge and former Newsnight presenter)

John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun)

Michelle Keegan (Our Girl)

Rylan Clark-Neal (This Morning and Big Brother presenter)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Channel 4 News presenter)

Caroline Flack (Love Island presenter)

Russell Tovey (Being Human, Him & Her)

Jon Richardson (comedian)

Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours)

Greg Wise (The Crown)

Jess Phillips (Labour MP)

James Acaster (Comedian)

Big Narstie (Rapper)

Nicola Adams (Boxer)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Olympic heptathlete)

Hannah Cockroft (Paralympic wheelchair racer)

Joe Wilkinson (comedian)

Johnny Vegas (comedian)

Georgia Toffolo (I’m a Celebrity winner)

Who will host and present the Bake Off's Stand Up to Cancer special?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are, of course, back in the tent to judge the celebrities' creations and choose a Star Baker each week. But this being the charity special, nobody will be sent home crying.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will also be on hand for encouragement, puns and banter.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Bake Off?

There sure is...