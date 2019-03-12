Channel 4 stalwarts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be hosting as usual.

Find out everything you need to know about the contestants below.

James Acaster

Age: 34

Twitter: @JamesAcaster

Acaster made waves in the comedy world last year with his Netflix stand-up mini-series Repertoire, which featured four separate hour-long specials.

He is also a best-selling author following the release of his book James Acaster's Classic Scrapes, which saw him recounting stories he told on Josh Widdicombe's XFM show.

Acaster has also appeared in comedy shows including Hypothetical on Dave and Mock the Week on the BBC.

Russell Tovey

Age: 37

Twitter: @RussellTovey

Instagram: russelltovey

The English actor kicked off his acting career as a child, appearing in adverts before landing a starring role in CBBC drama series Mud at the age of 12, alongside teenage Russell Brand (who is also appearing in Celebrity Bake Off this year). He went on to star in both the theatre and film versions of The History Boys.

Tovey was one of the key cast members in cult BBC drama series Being Human, before going on to star in comedies including Him & Her on BBC3 and Looking on HBO.

He can next be seen in Russell T Davies' upcoming BBC drama Years and Years alongside Emma Thompson.

Rylan Clark-Neal

Age: 30

Twitter: @Rylan

Instagram: Rylan

Rylan Clark-Neal is a former reality TV star who currently works as a TV presenter.

After a memorable run on The X Factor in 2012, Rylan went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

He has been presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side for Channel 5 since 2013, along with guest presenter roles on This Morning and The X Factor. He is also a regular panellist on BBC's Eurovision: You Decide programme.

In January 2019 Rylan took over as the presenter of BBC Radio 2's Saturday afternoon show.

Michelle Keegan

Age: 31

Twitter: @MichKeegan

Instagram: michkeegan

Michelle Keegan has gone from strength to strength since her breakout role as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street. She's set to return to her starring role as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC1 drama Our Girl.

In 2017 she starred as Bobby Moore's wife Tina in ITV biopic Tina and Bobby

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off will air from Tuesday 5th March at 8pm on Channel 4.