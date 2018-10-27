Our Girl star Michelle Keegan, The Crown actor John Lithgow, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, Being Human's Russell Tovey and former Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman will all feature in the new series.

Comedians Russell Brand, Johnny Vegas, Jon Richardson and Joe Wilkinson are also among those baking to beat cancer, up against probably-not-at-all competitive Olympians and Paralympians including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nicola Adams and Hannah Cockroft.

I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and Big Brother presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will also be part of the team.

Check out the full line-up here:

Russell Brand (comedian)

Jeremy Paxman (University Challenge and former Newsnight presenter)

John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun)

Michelle Keegan (Our Girl)

Rylan Clark-Neal (This Morning and Big Brother presenter )

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Channel 4 News presenter)

Caroline Flack (Love Island presenter)

Russell Tovey (Being Human, Him & Her)

Jon Richardson (comedian)

Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours)

Greg Wise (The Crown)

Jess Phillips (Labour MP)

James Acaster (Comedian)

Big Narstie (Rapper)

Nicola Adams (Boxer)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Olympic heptathlete)

Hannah Cockroft (Paralympic wheelchair racer)

Joe Wilkinson (comedian)

Johnny Vegas (comedian)

Georgia Toffolo (I'm a Celebrity winner)

Viewers were immediately impressed after Stand Up To Cancer revealed a first look at the celebrity series.

But they had one question...

Well, while there isn't a confirmed air date, the five-part series will air some time next year. This year's series aired in March, so we can expect a similar time for next year's show on Channel 4.

The 2018 series saw former Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull feature as one of the celebrities. Just before his episode aired, he revealed to Radio Times that he had prostate cancer.

Twelve months after his diagnosis, he has written about his progress and his experience with chemotherapy. Read his column here.

Stand Up To Cancer raised over £24 million following Friday's broadcast. You can still donate to the campaign however – find out more from Channel 4 here.